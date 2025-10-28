Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,256 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,625. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

