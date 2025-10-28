Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83. The stock has a market cap of $448.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

