Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $56.57 Average PT from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.5714.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

