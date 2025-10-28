Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,165.2% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

