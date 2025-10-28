First National Trust Co Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $291.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.66.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.63.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

