Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Bought by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
