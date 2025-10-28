Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Bought by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.