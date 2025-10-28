AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 78,012 ConocoPhillips $COP

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

