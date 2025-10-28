Clark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

