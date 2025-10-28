Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $260.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

