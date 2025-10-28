First National Trust Co Sells 386 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

First National Trust Co cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Shares of AMD opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $421.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

