Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.40 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

