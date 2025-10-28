William Allan Corp Purchases 7,872 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

William Allan Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.4% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $497,157,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,063,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,114 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

