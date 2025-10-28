Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

