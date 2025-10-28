Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Acquired by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.