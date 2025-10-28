Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 66,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

