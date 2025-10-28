McKesson Corporation $MCK Stake Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.15.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $811.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $731.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $492.39 and a 12-month high of $811.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

