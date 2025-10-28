OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 304,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

