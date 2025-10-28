GGM Financials LLC Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. DoorDash accounts for 1.1% of GGM Financials LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $6,799,285.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 909,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,114 shares of company stock valued at $232,553,670 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $263.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $152.26 and a one year high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average of $233.86.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $350.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.82.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

