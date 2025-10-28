Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 2,439 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

