Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,301 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHD opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

