Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VEU stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.