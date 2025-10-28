Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,186 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.0% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,695,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,839,000 after purchasing an additional 518,494 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 314,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 31.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

