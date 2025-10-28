Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Chevron stock opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

