Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $352.47 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

