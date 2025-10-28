Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 225 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Capital Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $463.73 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.98 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.55.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

