AppLovin Corporation $APP Holdings Reduced by Reliant Investment Partners LLC

Reliant Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for about 1.6% of Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ APP opened at $643.10 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.33 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.13.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

