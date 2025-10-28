Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.78.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.