Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 763 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 693,796 shares of company stock valued at $142,063,483 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $199.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

