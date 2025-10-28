Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,179 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 473,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,232,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,652,000 after buying an additional 503,930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,039,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,201,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.