Taylor Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

