Taylor Financial Group Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Taylor Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 252.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,676,000 after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

