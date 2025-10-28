IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Deere & Company by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,084,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $477.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.44. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

