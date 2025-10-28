Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Increased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $452.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.