SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

TMO stock opened at $564.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

