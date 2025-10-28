Facet Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.