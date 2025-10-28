SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

