Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

