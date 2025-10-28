Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

