iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJR opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

