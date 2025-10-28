CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.3810.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $83.52. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $1,358,698,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $204,421,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

