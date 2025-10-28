Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.89 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $357.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.50 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
