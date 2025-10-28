S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in S&P Global by 37.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,283,000 after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $496.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.74. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

