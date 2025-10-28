Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 7,712 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.