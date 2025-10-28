AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $248,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

