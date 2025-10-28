Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $337.70. The firm has a market cap of $562.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.