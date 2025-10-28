Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

