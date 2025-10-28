1,109 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

