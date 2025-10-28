Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5%

SYK stock opened at $383.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

