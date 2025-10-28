Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,749 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,156 shares of company stock worth $6,686,934. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

