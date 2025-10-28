Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 26,540 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.4%

MRVL stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of -682.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

